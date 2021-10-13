Toroso Investments LLC Buys New Position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 42,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SVXY. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth $11,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth $3,886,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth $7,588,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SVXY traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.53. The company had a trading volume of 112,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,775. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $58.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average is $53.42.

