Toroso Investments LLC Buys 20,745 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 228.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,745 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 9,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,831,521. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

