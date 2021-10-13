Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 7,011 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,509 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 638.1% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,714 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 89.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 54.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,147,000 after purchasing an additional 984,781 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.69.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.82. 14,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $139.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.26. The company has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

