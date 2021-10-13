Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 67.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,949 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after buying an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DocuSign by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,094,000 after buying an additional 994,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after buying an additional 628,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,181 shares of company stock valued at $23,716,763. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $254.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

