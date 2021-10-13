Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,592 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,093,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,697,000 after acquiring an additional 192,901 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,766,000 after acquiring an additional 816,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,224,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,263,000 after acquiring an additional 220,337 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,250 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 18.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,964,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,585,000 after purchasing an additional 923,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.