Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,615 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 67.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 44.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 47.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $384.57 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $437.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $407.01 and a 200-day moving average of $365.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.32.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

