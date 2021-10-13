Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 821 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $905,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth $632,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 573.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK stock opened at $181.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.47.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.62.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

