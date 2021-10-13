Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 1,846 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $139.53 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.