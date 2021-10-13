Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.73 Million Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,488 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DISH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 73.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DISH. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

