Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.73 Million Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,488 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DISH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 73.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ DISH opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16.
Several research firms have recently commented on DISH. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.
About DISH Network
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
