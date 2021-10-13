Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,208 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of NRG Energy worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 15.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

