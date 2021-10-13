Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Catalent were worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 192,035.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,953 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Catalent by 45,023.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,599,000 after purchasing an additional 953,153 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $49,603,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Catalent by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,720,000 after purchasing an additional 335,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $112,258.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 233,173 shares of company stock worth $30,195,756 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $128.63 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.90 and its 200 day moving average is $116.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

