Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,924 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,473,000 after buying an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.80.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $140.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $160.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.