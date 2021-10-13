Tolar (TOL) Price Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded down 32.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Tolar has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $311.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tolar has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Tolar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00044812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.04 or 0.00217969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00095263 BTC.

Tolar Profile

Tolar (TOL) is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,245,687 coins and its circulating supply is 215,107,791 coins. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tolar’s official website is tolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Buying and Selling Tolar

