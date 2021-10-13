Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $51.63

Shares of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.63 and traded as high as $54.55. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $54.02, with a volume of 12,732 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokio Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

About Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

