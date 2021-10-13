Todd River Resources Limited (ASX:TRT) Insider Ian Murray Acquires 8,231,702 Shares

Todd River Resources Limited (ASX:TRT) insider Ian Murray acquired 8,231,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$477,438.72 ($341,027.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 38.98 and a quick ratio of 35.01.

Todd River Resources Company Profile

Todd River Resources Limited operates as a mineral resources company in Australia. The company explores for gold, zinc, lead, silver, copper, lithium, and other base metal deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Berkshire Valley Project located in the South West Yilgarn Craton; and interest in base metal projects covering an area of approximately 7,500 square kilometers in Northern Territory and Western Australia.

