Time New Bank (TNB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $372,709.00

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $10.03 million and approximately $372,709.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00044812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.04 or 0.00217969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00095263 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

TNB is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

