TheStreet Downgrades Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) to D+

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Frequency Electronics stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. Frequency Electronics has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.11 million, a P/E ratio of 143.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $273,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Frequency Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

