Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 288.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,511 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.0% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $38,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMO traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $572.60. The company had a trading volume of 27,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,451. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $565.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $616.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

