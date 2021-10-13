The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Given New GBX 1,750 Price Target at Citigroup

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on WEIR. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a GBX 2,060 ($26.91) price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Weir Group to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,827.22 ($23.87).

LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,600.50 ($20.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a PE ratio of -326.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,688.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,810.28. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,405.50 ($18.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

In other The Weir Group news, insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,782 ($23.28) per share, for a total transaction of £17,820 ($23,281.94). Also, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £4,095 ($5,350.14).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

