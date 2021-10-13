The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 60.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 6,414 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,095,476 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $72,466,000 after acquiring an additional 177,093 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423,145. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average is $68.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

