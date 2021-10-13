The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Brokerages expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to report $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Timken’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. The Timken posted sales of $894.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Timken will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on TKR. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Timken by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 5.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 220.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 21,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.62. 434,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,783. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.87. The Timken has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

