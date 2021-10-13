The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,972,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109,700 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $151,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Southern by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,205 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in The Southern by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Mizuho cut their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.56. The company had a trading volume of 28,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,545. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.81 and its 200 day moving average is $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,747 shares of company stock worth $5,969,659. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

