The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Sells $528,941.28 in Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 14,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $528,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $583,380.48.

On Friday, September 17th, Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $475,507.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,564,093.68.

SMPL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.43. 222,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,024. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 1.01. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $38.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth about $203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 137,912 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

