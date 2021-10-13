The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Stock Price Up 0.7%

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 747 ($9.76) and last traded at GBX 746 ($9.75). Approximately 51,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 124,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 741 ($9.68).

The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18. The company has a market cap of £497.62 million and a P/E ratio of 13.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 752.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 774.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The Scottish Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

