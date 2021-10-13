The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) PT Raised to $28.00

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.02% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Marcus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

MCS opened at $18.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $590.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.92. The Marcus has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $92.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Marcus will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,103,000 after buying an additional 389,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after buying an additional 133,966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after buying an additional 80,990 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 829,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after buying an additional 514,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after buying an additional 41,527 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

