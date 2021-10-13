The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,853 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Kirby worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Thunderbird Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,297,000 after acquiring an additional 591,674 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,846,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,277,000 after acquiring an additional 146,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,510,000 after acquiring an additional 89,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,031,000 after acquiring an additional 15,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,148,000 after acquiring an additional 46,831 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KEX opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.42. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $559.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

