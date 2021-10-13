The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 15,905 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766 in the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $158.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $163.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.