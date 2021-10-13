The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Twist Bioscience worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 785.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 44,185 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 6,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $677,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,656,703.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,108 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,016. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $103.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.60. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 0.70. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.25 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

