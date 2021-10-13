The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth $223,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.79. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

