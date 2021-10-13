The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 37,585 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 265.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Ameresco worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,210,000 after purchasing an additional 987,162 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at $32,351,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after purchasing an additional 361,137 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,534,000 after purchasing an additional 360,920 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1,860.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 330,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $75.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $202,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,787 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

