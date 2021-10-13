The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). The Lovesac posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $343,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $5,344,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,943 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,310. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.28. The Lovesac has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.27.

The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

