The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 884.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,746 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

LSXMA stock opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $33.89 and a 52-week high of $50.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.24.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

