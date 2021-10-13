The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Raised by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.50.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $339.06. 110,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.96 and a 200 day moving average of $323.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

