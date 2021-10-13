The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will announce earnings of $3.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.17 and the highest is $3.54. The Home Depot reported earnings per share of $3.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full year earnings of $14.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $15.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Home Depot.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.50.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $337.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $356.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.