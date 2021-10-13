The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 38.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in The Hershey by 116.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

NYSE:HSY opened at $179.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $182.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.