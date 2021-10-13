The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Cut by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in The Hershey by 116.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Hershey stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,374. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.