The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €151.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Airbus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Airbus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €131.27 ($154.43).

AIR stock opened at €113.24 ($133.22) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €114.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €108.42.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

