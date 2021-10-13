The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to Sell

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a SEK 170 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of SEK 180. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SWDBY. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Danske downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

SWDBY stock opened at $20.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 39.96%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.