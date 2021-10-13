The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ExOne Company provides three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company also supplies the associated products, including consumables and replacement parts, and services including training and technical support. It manufactures and sells 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its in-house 3D printing machines. The ExOne Company is based in Irwin, Pennsylvania. “

XONE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, The ExOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

Shares of NASDAQ XONE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,542. The ExOne has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.38.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. Research analysts forecast that The ExOne will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XONE. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 12.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,676,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,948,000 after buying an additional 301,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 756.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 279,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after buying an additional 211,084 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 689.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 183,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the first quarter worth about $5,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

