Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TXRH. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.20.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

NASDAQ TXRH traded down $3.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.43. 10,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.72. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,152,000 after buying an additional 171,315 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,687,000 after purchasing an additional 662,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,749,000 after purchasing an additional 66,723 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,733,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,758,000 after purchasing an additional 99,947 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.