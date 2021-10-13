Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TXRH. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.20.
NASDAQ TXRH traded down $3.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.43. 10,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.72. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $110.75.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,152,000 after buying an additional 171,315 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,687,000 after purchasing an additional 662,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,749,000 after purchasing an additional 66,723 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,733,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,758,000 after purchasing an additional 99,947 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
