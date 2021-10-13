Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCBI. Raymond James cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.