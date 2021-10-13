Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Repurchase $400.00 million in Outstanding Stock

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Shares of TTEK traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,283. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.00. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $160.61. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

