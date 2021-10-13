Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Board Approves Share Repurchase Plan

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $157.66. The stock had a trading volume of 183,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,283. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $99.66 and a 12-month high of $160.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.00.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

In related news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443 in the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

