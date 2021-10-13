Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Increased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,539 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 3.3% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $614.55.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $3.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $809.70. 420,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,391,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.11 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $739.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $684.02. The company has a market cap of $801.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 421.49, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

