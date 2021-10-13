Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Trading Down 5.3%

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s share price dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.48 and last traded at $22.57. Approximately 472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 237,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

TNYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.95.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($13.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($12.73). Sell-side analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

