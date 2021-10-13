Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) received a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on O2D. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.69) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.72 ($3.20).

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.37 ($2.79) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €2.39 and its 200 day moving average is €2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.96. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of €2.63 ($3.09).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.