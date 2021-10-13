Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.60 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.85) and the highest is ($1.44). Teekay Tankers posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,877.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($3.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $51.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.52 million.

TNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 132,910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNK opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.20. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.