Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Trading Down 1.4%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.78. 1,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 18,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 million, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 million. Analysts forecast that Tecogen Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN)

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

