TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading Up 5.9%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) shot up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.79 and last traded at $59.79. 3,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 714,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.45.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $221,829,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at $77,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at $34,529,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $32,439,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.
About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)
TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
