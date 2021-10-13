TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading Up 5.9%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) shot up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.79 and last traded at $59.79. 3,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 714,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.54.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.96 million. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $221,829,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at $77,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at $34,529,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $32,439,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

