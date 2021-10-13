Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Lowered to C$2.60 at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TKO. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Taseko Mines to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Shares of TKO opened at C$2.60 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.44. The company has a market cap of C$738.06 million and a P/E ratio of 78.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$111.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth William Pickering acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$37,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,150.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.