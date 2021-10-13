Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Lowered to C$2.60 at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TKO. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Taseko Mines to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.
Shares of TKO opened at C$2.60 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.44. The company has a market cap of C$738.06 million and a P/E ratio of 78.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99.
In other news, Director Kenneth William Pickering acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$37,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,150.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
See Also: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.